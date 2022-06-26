Quioto y Choiniere anotan en triunfo de Montreal

Romell Quioto abre el marcador en los albores del primer tiempo, Mathieu Choiniere da nuevamente la ventaja a Montreal en el comienzo del segundo y el conjunto canadiense supera 2-1 a Charlotte en la MLS

AP Noticias
domingo 26 junio 2022 04:24
MLS RESUMEN
(AP)

Romell Quioto abrió el marcador en los albores del primer tiempo, Mathieu Choiniere dio nuevamente la ventaja a Montreal en el comienzo del segundo y el conjunto canadiense superó el sábado 2-1 a Charlotte en la MLS.

El hondureño Quioto marcó a los 6 minutos. El uruguayo Guzmán Corujo igualó a los nueve.

Choiniere consiguió la diana definitiva a los 47.

Montreal se colocó en el segundo sitio de la Conferencia Este, con 26 puntos, uno por debajo del líder New York City FC.

Orlando se estancó en 25 y ocupa el quinto peldaño.

En otros partidos, el Inter de Miami se impuso 2-1 al Minnesota United; los Sounders de Seattle golearon 3-0 al Sporting Kansas City; Nashville venció 3-1 al D.C. United; Toronto FC superó 2-1 al Atlanta United, y el Dynamo de Houston derrotó 2-0 al Fire de Chicago.

