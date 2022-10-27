Qatar retira medidas contra el coronavirus antes del Mundial
Qatar elimina la mayoría de sus restricciones contra el coronavirus a partir del 1 de noviembre, justo antes de acoger la Copa Mundial de fútbol
Qatar eliminará la mayoría de sus restricciones contra el coronavirus a partir del 1 de noviembre, justo antes de acoger la Copa Mundial de fútbol.
El Ministerio de Salud qatarí hizo el anuncio el miércoles y señaló en un comunicado que las personas que llegaran en avión al país ya no necesitarían un resultado negativo en una PCR o una prueba rápida de antígenos.
También levantó el requisito de registrarse en la app de rastreo de contactos Ehteraz. Sin embargo, es obligatorio emplear la app para acceder a instalaciones médicas en Qatar.
El Mundial comienza el 20 de noviembre con un encuentro entre Qatar y Ecuador.
El emirato espera recibir 1,2 millones de visitantes durante el torneo.
