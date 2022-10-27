Qatar retira medidas contra el coronavirus antes del Mundial

Qatar elimina la mayoría de sus restricciones contra el coronavirus a partir del 1 de noviembre, justo antes de acoger la Copa Mundial de fútbol

Associated Press
jueves 27 octubre 2022 14:38
QATAR
QATAR
(AP)

Qatar eliminará la mayoría de sus restricciones contra el coronavirus a partir del 1 de noviembre, justo antes de acoger la Copa Mundial de fútbol.

El Ministerio de Salud qatarí hizo el anuncio el miércoles y señaló en un comunicado que las personas que llegaran en avión al país ya no necesitarían un resultado negativo en una PCR o una prueba rápida de antígenos.

También levantó el requisito de registrarse en la app de rastreo de contactos Ehteraz. Sin embargo, es obligatorio emplear la app para acceder a instalaciones médicas en Qatar.

El Mundial comienza el 20 de noviembre con un encuentro entre Qatar y Ecuador.

El emirato espera recibir 1,2 millones de visitantes durante el torneo.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in