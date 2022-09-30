Putin firma tratados de anexión de zonas ocupadas de Ucrania
El presidente ruso Vladimir Putin firma tratados con los que Rusia se anexiona zonas ocupadas de Ucrania, desafiando el derecho internacional
El presidente ruso Vladimir Putin firmó tratados el viernes con los que Rusia se anexiona zonas ocupadas de Ucrania, desafiando el derecho internacional.
Putin inició el proceso de anexión afirmando que sancionaría las leyes correspondientes a pesar de la condena internacional y protegería las regiones incorporadas “con todos los medios disponibles”.
En un discurso previo a la ceremonia de forma de los tratados para incorporar a cuatro regiones ucranianas a Rusia, advirtió que su país jamás entregará las zonas ocupadas y las protegerá como parte de su territorio soberano.
