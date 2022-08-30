Jump to content

Pujols bate un récord en triunfo de Cardenales sobre Rojos

El bateador de los Cardenales de San Luis Albert Pujols logra un récord de 450 pitchers diferentes superados con un jonrón, tras conectar ante el izquierdo de Cincinnati Ross Detwiler en una victoria 13-4 ante los Rojos

AP Noticias
martes 30 agosto 2022 05:29
CARDENALES-ROJOS
(AP)

El bateador de los Cardenales de San Luis Albert Pujols logró un récord de 450 pitchers diferentes superados con un jonrón, tras conectar ante el izquierdo de Cincinnati Ross Detwiler en una victoria el lunes 13-4 ante los Rojos.

Pujols logró su 694to vuelacercas en total. Estaba igualado con Barry Bonds en más pitchers superados con 449.

Bonds lidera la lista histórica de bambinazos con 762, seguido por Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) y Alex Rodriguez (696).

Pujols, de 42 años, bateó de línea ante Detwiler en el tercer inning. Su 15to jonrón de la temporada dio a los Cardenales, que lideran el centro de la Liga Nacional, una ventaja 8-0.

Tyler O'Neill conectó dos cuadrangulares en una noche lluviosa en Cincinnati.

Chris Stratton (7-4) se llevó la victoria en labor de relevo. El pitcher más castigado de los anfitriones fue Chase Anderson (0-1), un derecho ascendido del Louisville de Triple A. Admitió cuatro hits y cinco carreras con un boleto y dos ponches.

Por los Cardenales, el dominicano Albert Pujols de 4-2 con dos anotadas y dos impulsadas.

Por los Rojos, el colombiano Donovan Solano de 3-1.

