PSG despide a Pochettino, se prevé que contratará a Galtier
Paris Saint-Germain despide a su director técnico Mauricio Pochettino y previsiblemente confirmará en las próximas horas a Christophe Galtier como nuevo entrenador
Paris Saint-Germain despidió a su director técnico Mauricio Pochettino el martes y previsiblemente confirmará en las próximas horas a Christophe Galtier como nuevo entrenador.
Pochettino, con un año por cumplir en su contrato, es el cuarto técnico despedido por PSG.
“Paris Saint-Germain confirma que ha puesto fin a su colaboración con Mauricio Pochettino”, dijo el club en un comunicado. “El club desea agradecer a Mauricio Pochettino y su equipo su trabajo y desearles lo mejor para el futuro”.
Pochettino ganó la liga francesa, pero pagó el precio de la humillante derrota del club por Real Madrid en los octavos de final. PSG ganaba 2-0 en el acumulado y recibió tres goles en 20 minutos.
Galtier llevó a Lille al título francés en 2021 y a Niza al quinto puesto la temporada anterior, pero eliminó a PSG de la Copa Francesa.
