Primer ministro de Corea del Sur visita Chile
En el marco de una gira sudamericana, el primer ministro de Corea, Han Duck-soo, se reúne con el presidente chileno Gabriel Boric para solicitar el apoyo a la postulación de la ciudad coreana de Busan a la Expo Mundial de 2030, y conversar sobre el fortalecimiento de las relaciones bilaterales que en 2022 cumplen 60 años
El primer ministro de Corea del Sur, Han Duck-soo, se reunió el martes con el presidente chileno Gabriel Boric en la primera escala de una gira sudamericana en la que busca apoyo a la postulación de la ciudad de Busan a la Expo Mundial de 2030.
Tras el encuentro funcionarios de ambos países firmaron algunos documentos sobre cooperación en minería sustentable y agricultura, entre otras materias. La visita oficial de Han busca reforzar las relaciones bilaterales que datan de 1962.
Busan compite con otras cuatro ciudades por la sede la exposición: Roma, Odesa (Ucrania), Riad (Arabia Saudita) y Moscú. La gira de Han también incluye a Argentina y Uruguay.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.