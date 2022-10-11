Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Primer ministro de Corea del Sur visita Chile

En el marco de una gira sudamericana, el primer ministro de Corea, Han Duck-soo, se reúne con el presidente chileno Gabriel Boric para solicitar el apoyo a la postulación de la ciudad coreana de Busan a la Expo Mundial de 2030, y conversar sobre el fortalecimiento de las relaciones bilaterales que en 2022 cumplen 60 años

Associated Press
martes 11 octubre 2022 19:20
CHILE-COREA
CHILE-COREA
(AP)

El primer ministro de Corea del Sur, Han Duck-soo, se reunió el martes con el presidente chileno Gabriel Boric en la primera escala de una gira sudamericana en la que busca apoyo a la postulación de la ciudad de Busan a la Expo Mundial de 2030.

Tras el encuentro funcionarios de ambos países firmaron algunos documentos sobre cooperación en minería sustentable y agricultura, entre otras materias. La visita oficial de Han busca reforzar las relaciones bilaterales que datan de 1962.

Busan compite con otras cuatro ciudades por la sede la exposición: Roma, Odesa (Ucrania), Riad (Arabia Saudita) y Moscú. La gira de Han también incluye a Argentina y Uruguay.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in