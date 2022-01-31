Primer ministro de Canadá Trudeau da positivo a COVID-19

El primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, da positivo a COVID-19

AP Noticias
lunes 31 enero 2022 15:27
CORONAVIRUS-CANADÁ
(AP)

El primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, dijo el lunes que dio positivo a COVID-19, pero que se “siente bien” y seguirá trabajando de forma remota.

Trudeau hizo el anuncio por Twitter e instó a todos a “vacunarse y recibir refuerzos”.

El jueves, el primer ministro dijo que se aislaría cinco días después de enterarse un día antes que estuvo en contacto con alguien que dio positivo. El viernes le dijo a The Canadian Press que esa persona era uno de sus tres hijos.

