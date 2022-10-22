Primer ministro chino deja dirección de Partido Comunista
El primer ministro de China, Li Keqiang, la segunda persona con más poder del país y promotor de reformas económicas, es uno de los cuatro de los siete miembros del poderoso Comité Permanente del Politburó del Partido Comunista que no repetirán nombramiento
El primer ministro de China, Li Keqiang, la segunda persona con más poder del país y un promotor de las reformas económicas, es uno de los cuatro de los siete miembros del poderoso Comité Permanente del Politburó del Partido Comunista que no repetirán nombramiento.
Sus nombre no estaban incluidos en el listado publicado el sábado de los 205 miembros del nuevo Comité Central del Partido Comunista, lo que significa que no pueden formar parte del Comité Permanente.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.