Primer ministro chino deja dirección de Partido Comunista

El primer ministro de China, Li Keqiang, la segunda persona con más poder del país y promotor de reformas económicas, es uno de los cuatro de los siete miembros del poderoso Comité Permanente del Politburó del Partido Comunista que no repetirán nombramiento

Ken Moritsugu
sábado 22 octubre 2022 06:59
ASI-GEN CHINA-CONGRESO
(AP)

El primer ministro de China, Li Keqiang, la segunda persona con más poder del país y un promotor de las reformas económicas, es uno de los cuatro de los siete miembros del poderoso Comité Permanente del Politburó del Partido Comunista que no repetirán nombramiento.

Sus nombre no estaban incluidos en el listado publicado el sábado de los 205 miembros del nuevo Comité Central del Partido Comunista, lo que significa que no pueden formar parte del Comité Permanente.

