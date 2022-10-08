Presunto sabotaje paraliza trenes en el norte de Alemania
Un presunto sabotaje paraliza el servicio ferroviario durante horas en el norte de Alemania
Los servicios de trenes se suspendieron temporalmente el sábado en una franja del norte de Alemania, después de que fallara un sistema de comunicación. Según el operador ferroviario nacional, la interrupción fue causada por sabotaje.
El operador ferroviario Deutsche Bahn informó que no había trenes regionales ni de larga distancia el sábado por la mañana en los estados noroccidentales de Hamburgo, Schleswig-Holstein, Baja Sajonia y Bremen. Eso significó que no circulaban los trenes entre Berlín y Colonia, así como entre la capital y Ámsterdam, mientras que los trenes desde Dinamarca no podían cruzar la frontera con Alemania.
Después de una suspensión de casi tres horas, Deutsche Bahn dijo que el problema fue una “falla del sistema de radio digital del tren” y que se había resuelto, pero que aún se podía esperar alguna interrupción.
Deutsche Bahn dijo luego que la interrupción fue causada por un “sabotaje en cables que son esenciales para el tráfico ferroviario” y que las autoridades de seguridad habían abierto una investigación, informó la agencia de noticias alemana dpa.
No hubo información inmediata sobre quién podría haber sido responsable.
