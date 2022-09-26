Presidente Putin otorga la ciudadanía rusa a Edward Snowden
El presidente Vladimir Putin otorga la ciudadanía rusa el excontratista de seguridad estadounidense, Edward Snowden
El presidente Vladimir Putin otorgó la ciudadanía rusa el excontratista de seguridad estadounidense, Edward Snowden, de acuerdo con un decreto firmado el lunes por el mandatario ruso.
Snowden fue uno de 75 extranjeros que recibieron la nacionalidad rusa por dicho decreto, el cual fue publicado en un sitio web del gobierno.
Snowden, excontratista de la Agencia de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos, vive en Rusia desde 2013 a donde huyó luego de filtrar documentos confidenciales que detallaban programas de vigilancia del gobierno estadounidense.
Recibió la residencia permanente en 2020 y dijo en ese entonces que planeaba solicitar la ciudadanía rusa, sin renunciar a la estadounidense.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.