Portugal empata con España en Liga de Naciones

Portugal anota en las postrimerías del encuentro para igualar 1-1 en su visita a España, al arrancar la Liga de Naciones

jueves 02 junio 2022 22:28
Portugal anotó en las postrimerías del encuentro para igualar 1-1 en su visita a España el jueves, jornada que marcó el arranque de la Liga de Naciones y en la que Noruega se impuso 1-0 en la casa de Serbia, con un tanto de Erling Haaland.

Ricardo Horta, quien entró como suplente igualó por los lusos cuando restaban ocho minutos. Álvaro Morata había abierto el marcador por los locales en Sevilla a los 25.

Cristiano Ronaldo comenzó el duelo en el banquillo y sólo ingresó para la última media hora, cuando la selección portuguesa estaba ya en desventaja.

España mantuvo bien vigilado al máximo anotador en la historia de selecciones, pero dejó libre de marca a Horta, abastecido con un centro por João Cancelo en el área, para que igualara.

