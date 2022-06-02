Portugal empata con España en Liga de Naciones
Portugal anota en las postrimerías del encuentro para igualar 1-1 en su visita a España, al arrancar la Liga de Naciones
Portugal anotó en las postrimerías del encuentro para igualar 1-1 en su visita a España el jueves, jornada que marcó el arranque de la Liga de Naciones y en la que Noruega se impuso 1-0 en la casa de Serbia, con un tanto de Erling Haaland.
Ricardo Horta, quien entró como suplente igualó por los lusos cuando restaban ocho minutos. Álvaro Morata había abierto el marcador por los locales en Sevilla a los 25.
Cristiano Ronaldo comenzó el duelo en el banquillo y sólo ingresó para la última media hora, cuando la selección portuguesa estaba ya en desventaja.
España mantuvo bien vigilado al máximo anotador en la historia de selecciones, pero dejó libre de marca a Horta, abastecido con un centro por João Cancelo en el área, para que igualara.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.