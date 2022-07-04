Policía: El agresor que mató a 3 en Copenhague actuó solo

El agresor que disparó el domingo en un centro comercial de Copenhague probablemente actuó solo y seleccionó a sus víctimas al azar

AP Noticias
lunes 04 julio 2022 07:31
DINAMARCA-TIROTEO
DINAMARCA-TIROTEO
(AP)

El agresor que disparó el domingo en un centro comercial de Copenhague probablemente actuó solo y seleccionó a sus víctimas al azar, indicó el lunes la policía danesa.

Los investigadores no creen que el ataque esté relacionado con el terrorismo, indicó el inspector jefe de la policía de Copenhague, Søren Thomassen.

Tres personas murieron -dos daneses y un ciudadano ruso- y dos daneses y dos suecos están hospitalizados con lesiones graves, añadió.

La primera ministra danesa, Mette Frederiksen, dijo el domingo que la nación escandinava fue golpeada por un “cruel ataque”.

“Es incomprensible. Desgarrador. Sin sentido”, declaró. “Nuestra hermosa y usualmente tranquila capital cambió en una fracción de segundo”.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in