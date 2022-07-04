Policía: El agresor que mató a 3 en Copenhague actuó solo
El agresor que disparó el domingo en un centro comercial de Copenhague probablemente actuó solo y seleccionó a sus víctimas al azar
El agresor que disparó el domingo en un centro comercial de Copenhague probablemente actuó solo y seleccionó a sus víctimas al azar, indicó el lunes la policía danesa.
Los investigadores no creen que el ataque esté relacionado con el terrorismo, indicó el inspector jefe de la policía de Copenhague, Søren Thomassen.
Tres personas murieron -dos daneses y un ciudadano ruso- y dos daneses y dos suecos están hospitalizados con lesiones graves, añadió.
La primera ministra danesa, Mette Frederiksen, dijo el domingo que la nación escandinava fue golpeada por un “cruel ataque”.
“Es incomprensible. Desgarrador. Sin sentido”, declaró. “Nuestra hermosa y usualmente tranquila capital cambió en una fracción de segundo”.
