Polémica por respuesta del canciller alemán a una periodista

La vocera del canciller alemán Olaf Scholz dice que éste no siente la necesidad de disculparse ante una periodista por desestimar abruptamente la pregunta que le hizo durante la reciente cumbre del Grupo de los Siete en Alemania

miércoles 29 junio 2022
El canciller alemán Olaf Scholz no siente la necesidad de disculparse ante una periodista por desestimar abruptamente la pregunta que le hizo durante la reciente cumbre del Grupo de los Siete en Alemania, dijo su vocera.

Rosalia Romaniec, una periodista de origen polaco que trabaja para la emisora alemana Deutsche Welle, le preguntó a Scholz el martes si podía dar detalles sobre las garantías de seguridad para Ucrania que los líderes discutieron durante la reunión.

“Sí, podría”, respondió Scholz. Tras una breve pausa, añadió: “Eso es todo”.

Muchos consideraron esa manera de responder innecesariamente chocante hacia una periodista veterana que estaba pidiendo respuestas a uno de los temas más importantes debatidos en el resort bávaro de Elmau.

El legislador opositor Hermann Groehe, del Partido Demócrata Cristiano, acusó a Scholz de falta de respeto. “Esa fue una respuesta totalmente inapropiada para la pregunta de una periodista”, escribió en Twitter.

La vocera oficial Christiane Hoffmann dijo el miércoles que Scholz ya había respondido extensamente a una pregunta similar en la conferencia de prensa.

Preguntada si el canciller pensaba pedir disculpas por la manera en que manejó la situación, la vocera respondió: “El canciller no opina que sea necesaria una disculpa aquí”.

