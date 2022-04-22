Pogba podría haber jugado su último partido con Man United
Paul Pogba podría haber jugado su último partido con el Manchester United
Paul Pogba podría haber jugado su último partido con el Manchester United.
El mediocampista francés, que no tiene contrato al final de la temporada, salió por lesión en la derrota de 4-0 ante el Liverpool el martes y su recuperación tomará al menos cuatro semanas, informó el técnico del United, Ralf Rangnick, el viernes.
“No creo que sea muy probable que pueda volver a jugar (esta temporada)”, indicó Rangnick.
Pogba llegó al United en 2016 para una segunda etapa en un club donde pasó por la academia, antes de mudarse a la Juventus en 2012.
Ha tenido problemas para reproducir el nivel que ofrece de manera más consistente con la selección francesa.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.