Plea convierte penal y Gladbach supera 1-0 a Hertha
Alassane Plea convierte un penal en el primer tiempo y ello basta para que el Borussia Mönchengladbach supere 1-0 al Hertha Berlín para obtener su segunda victoria de la campaña en la Bundesliga
Alassane Plea convirtió un penal en el primer tiempo y ello bastó para que el Borussia Mönchengladbach superara el viernes 1-0 al Hertha Berlín, con lo cual obtuvo su segunda victoria de la campaña en la Bundesliga.
Plea marcó a los 34 minutos, después de que Maximilian Mittelstädt tapó un centro con un brazo.
Otra mano derivó en un nuevo penal sancionado en favor del Gladbach, con ayuda del VAR a los 68 minutos, cuando Filip Uremovic cometió la infracción. El zaguero del Hertha se llevó además la segunda tarjeta amarilla y la roja.
El arquero Oliver Christensen atajó el disparo de Jonas Hofmann, pero los visitantes no pudieron encontrar el tanto del empate.
Los dirigidos por Sandro Schwarz han conseguido sólo un punto en las primeras tres fechas. Hertha recibe en la siguiente jornada al Borussia Dortmund.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.