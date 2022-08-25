Planta nuclear en Ucrania desconectada de red eléctrica
La planta nuclear de Zaporiyia en Ucrania ha quedado desconectada la red eléctrica nacional por primera vez desde que un incendio cortó el único cable de transmisión que quedaba
La planta nuclear de Zaporiyia en Ucrania quedó desconectada la red eléctrica nacional por primera vez desde que un incendio cortó el único cable de transmisión que quedaba, anunció el jueves la entidad de energía nuclear ucraniana.
El corte de electricidad en la planta nuclear es fuente de consternación ya que ello podría apagar el sistema de enfriamiento necesario para la operación de los reactores. Hay generadores alimentados con combustible diésel, pero no siempre funcionan bien.
La agencia Energoatom indicó en un comunicado que el corte de electricidad significa que los dos reactores que quedan en la planta nuclear -- la más grande de Europa -- están ahora sin electricidad.
Había otros tres cables de transmisión pero quedaron averiados en combates entre fuerzas rusas y defensores ucranianos.
Energoatom dijo que de momento no podía comentar sobre sistemas automatizados en el lugar.
