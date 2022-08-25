Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Planta nuclear en Ucrania desconectada de red eléctrica

La planta nuclear de Zaporiyia en Ucrania ha quedado desconectada la red eléctrica nacional por primera vez desde que un incendio cortó el único cable de transmisión que quedaba

AP Noticias
jueves 25 agosto 2022 16:45
UCRANIA PLANTA NUCLEAR
UCRANIA PLANTA NUCLEAR
(AP)

La planta nuclear de Zaporiyia en Ucrania quedó desconectada la red eléctrica nacional por primera vez desde que un incendio cortó el único cable de transmisión que quedaba, anunció el jueves la entidad de energía nuclear ucraniana.

El corte de electricidad en la planta nuclear es fuente de consternación ya que ello podría apagar el sistema de enfriamiento necesario para la operación de los reactores. Hay generadores alimentados con combustible diésel, pero no siempre funcionan bien.

La agencia Energoatom indicó en un comunicado que el corte de electricidad significa que los dos reactores que quedan en la planta nuclear -- la más grande de Europa -- están ahora sin electricidad.

Había otros tres cables de transmisión pero quedaron averiados en combates entre fuerzas rusas y defensores ucranianos.

Energoatom dijo que de momento no podía comentar sobre sistemas automatizados en el lugar.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in