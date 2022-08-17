Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pivetta vuelve a destacar y Medias Rojas superan a Piratas

Los Medias Rojas de Boston anotan cuatro carreras en el primer episodio camino a superar por 5-3 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh

AP Noticias
miércoles 17 agosto 2022 03:19
MEDIAS ROJAS-PIRATAS
(AP)

Nick Pivetta lanzó siete entradas sin recibir anotación y permitiendo un solo hit para firmar su primer triunfo desde el 24 de junio, y los Medias Rojas de Boston anotaron cuatro carreras en el primer episodio del juego que ganaron el martes por 5-3 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.

El único imparable de los Piratas frente a Pivetta fue un sencillo con una línea al jardín izquierdo y dos outs, por parte de Ben Gamel en el primer inning. Pivetta (9-9) ponchó a seis y sumó tres boletos en 99 lanzamientos, retirando a los últimos nueve bateadores que enfrentó.

En sus anteriores ocho aperturas, Pivetta tuvo una foja de 0-4 y una efectividad de 7.24.

Los primeros seis bateadores de los Medias Rojas se embasaron en el primer inning frente a Mitch Keller (4-9), quien sólo duró dos entradas. Se marchó debido a fatiga en el hombro derecho.

Keller terminó permitiendo cinco carreras —cuatro limpias—, además de que permitió cinco hits y tres bases por bolas, con un ponche.

Relacionados

Por los Medias Rojas, el boricua Kiké Hernández de 3-0 con una remolcada.

Por los Piratas, el venezolano Tucupita Marcano de 3-0 con una anotada. Los dominicanos Oneil Cruz de 4-0 y Rodolfo Castro de 3-0.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.

Already subscribed?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Or if you would prefer:

Want an ad-free experience?

View offers
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.