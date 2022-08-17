Pivetta vuelve a destacar y Medias Rojas superan a Piratas
Los Medias Rojas de Boston anotan cuatro carreras en el primer episodio camino a superar por 5-3 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh
Nick Pivetta lanzó siete entradas sin recibir anotación y permitiendo un solo hit para firmar su primer triunfo desde el 24 de junio, y los Medias Rojas de Boston anotaron cuatro carreras en el primer episodio del juego que ganaron el martes por 5-3 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh.
El único imparable de los Piratas frente a Pivetta fue un sencillo con una línea al jardín izquierdo y dos outs, por parte de Ben Gamel en el primer inning. Pivetta (9-9) ponchó a seis y sumó tres boletos en 99 lanzamientos, retirando a los últimos nueve bateadores que enfrentó.
En sus anteriores ocho aperturas, Pivetta tuvo una foja de 0-4 y una efectividad de 7.24.
Los primeros seis bateadores de los Medias Rojas se embasaron en el primer inning frente a Mitch Keller (4-9), quien sólo duró dos entradas. Se marchó debido a fatiga en el hombro derecho.
Keller terminó permitiendo cinco carreras —cuatro limpias—, además de que permitió cinco hits y tres bases por bolas, con un ponche.
Por los Medias Rojas, el boricua Kiké Hernández de 3-0 con una remolcada.
Por los Piratas, el venezolano Tucupita Marcano de 3-0 con una anotada. Los dominicanos Oneil Cruz de 4-0 y Rodolfo Castro de 3-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.