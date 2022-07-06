Piscotty jonronea, Atléticos ganan su 2da serie de 12
Stephen Piscotty jonronea, Adrián Martínez poncha a cinco en cinco buenos innings y los Atléticos de Oakland derrotan 5-3 a los Azulejos de Toronto
Stephen Piscotty jonroneó, Adrián Martínez ponchó a cinco en cinco buenos innings y los Atléticos de Oakland derrotaron 5-3 el martes a los Azulejos de Toronto.
Matt Chapman pegó un jonrón de dos carreras en el segundo contra su antiguo club, pero los Atléticos aguantaron para ganar apenas su segunda serie de 12. Ganaron 5-1 en el primer juego del lunes.
Los Atléticos cargaron las bases sin outs en el tercero después de que Yusei Kikuchi permitiera avanzar a Nick Allen, y después alcanzó con lanzamientos a Ramón Laureano y Christian Bethancourt. Sean Murphy siguió con un elevado de sacrificio.
Cuatro relevistas siguieron a Martínez y mantuvieron a Toronto a raya. Lou Trivino cerró para su sexto salvamento en siete oportunidades.
La derrota fue al registro de Kikuchi (3-5), que admitió cuatro carreras y dos hits en dos innings y un tercio.
Teóscar Hernández también jonroneó para Toronto, que igualó su peor racha de la temporada con cinco derrotas en fila.
Por los Azulejos, el mexicano Alejandro Kirk de 4-1. Los dominicanos Teóscar Hernández de 4-2 con una anotada y una remolcada; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. de 2-0; Raimel Tapia de 4-2; Santiago Espinal de 4-0. El venezolano Gabriel Moreno de 3-0.
Por los Atléticos, el dominicano Ramón Laureano de 1-0 con dos anotadas. El venezolano Elvis Andrus de 3-0. El panameño Christian Bethancourt de 2-1 con una remolcada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.