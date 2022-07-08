Piratas adquieren a Yohan Ramírez, de Guardianes
Los Piratas de Pittsburgh adquieren al derecho Yohan Ramírez de los Guardianes de Cleveland, en un canje por dinero en efectivo y lo mandan como opción a Indianápolis, en la Triple-A
Los Piratas de Pittsburgh adquirieron al derecho Yohan Ramírez de los Guardianes de Cleveland por dinero en efectivo, y lo mandaron como opción a Indianápolis, en Triple A.
Pittsburgh anunció el acuerdo el viernes antes del inicio de la serie de tres juegos en contra de los Cerveceros de Milwaukee.
Ramírez, de 27 años, ha aparecido en ocho juegos combinados esta temporada con los Marineros de Seattle y los Guardianes. El dominicano tiene marca de 1-0 con un promedio de carreras limpias admitidas de 6,97, así como 11 ponches en 10 entradas y un tercio.
Los bateadores derechos tienen un promedio de bateo de .222 en su contra.
En 15 apariciones en Triple A, tiene un récord de 1-1 con 6,06 de efectividad.
Ramírez ha lanzado en 49 partidos en las Grandes Ligas con Seattle (2020-22) y Cleveland, con marca de 2-3, cinco salvamentos y un promedio de carreras limpias de 3,99.
Los Piratas le hicieron espacio en la plantilla de 40 jugadores al dar de baja al zurdo Aaron Fletcher, quien tuvo marca de 0-1 con efectividad de 6,94 en nueve apariciones.
