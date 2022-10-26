Pese a dolencia de Beal; Wizards aplastan a Pistons
Kyle Kuzma anota 25 puntos y los Wizards de Washington se sobreponen a las dolencias de espalda de Bradley Beal para aplastar 120-99 a los Pistons de Detroit
Kyle Kuzma anotó 25 puntos y los Wizards de Washington se sobrepusieron a las dolencias de espalda de Bradley Beal para aplastar el martes 120-99 a los Pistons de Detroit.
Beal quedó limitado a 21:49 minutos de participación por un problema de rigidez. Logró volver a finales del tercer cuarto, tras perderse todo el segundo.
De hecho, los Wizards resolvieron el encuentro sin él, al tomar una ventaja amplia.
Kristaps Porzingis anotó 20 puntos, Will Barton contribuyó con 16 y Beal alcanzó a finalizar con 13.
Bojan Bogdanovic lideró a Detroit con 25 puntos y Cade Cunningham añadió 19.
Los Wizards ganaban por 56-49 al medio tiempo y montaron una racha de 16-5 en el tercer cuarto, para estirar la diferencia a 17 puntos. Un triple de Monte Morris colocó el encuentro 76-59.
