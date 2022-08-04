Jump to content

Perú: presidente declara en fiscalía por presunta corrupción

El mandatario peruano Pedro Castillo concurre al Ministerio Público para declarar en un caso de presunta corrupción

AP Noticias
jueves 04 agosto 2022 15:17
El mandatario peruano Pedro Castillo concurrió el jueves al Ministerio Público para declarar ante la Fiscal General en un caso de presunta corrupción.

Rodeado de sus abogados y decenas de policías antimotines Castillo acudió a la citación de la Fiscal General Patricia Benavides, quien lo investiga por supuesta corrupción en el manejo de ascensos de oficiales de las fuerzas armadas en 2021.

La víspera el mandatario pidió ser interrogado en el palacio presidencial, pero la Fiscal General aclaró más tarde que el presidente era un investigado, por lo que no podía escoger dónde ser interpelado y debía acudir a la fiscalía.

Castillo es el primer presidente peruano investigado mientras está en funciones. Casi todos los expresidentes de las últimas décadas están bajo investigación judicial, un exmandatario está sentenciado y otro en proceso de extradición desde Estados Unidos.

