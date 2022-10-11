Jump to content

Pensilvania: 25 niños intoxicados por monóxido de carbono

Aparente fuga de monóxido de carbono en guardería de Pensilvania deja 25 niños intoxicados

AP Noticias
martes 11 octubre 2022 15:41
PENSILVANIA-NIÑOS INTOXICADOS
(AP)

Una aparente fuga de monóxido de carbono en una guardería de Pensilvania envió a unas dos docenas de niños al hospital a primera hora del martes, pero ninguna de las lesiones se consideró grave, informaron las autoridades.

Los equipos de emergencia acudieron a la guardería Happy Smiles en Allentown, Pensilvania, tras recibir informes de un niño inconsciente. El centro fue evacuado después de que se activaron los detectores de calidad del aire que usan los bomberos.

Un total de 25 niños estaban siendo evaluados en el hospital y todos figuraban como estables, informaron las autoridades. Ocho empleados también estaban en el inmueble.

La causa de la fuga está bajo investigación.

