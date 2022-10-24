Pelosi: “Gran error” de Irán proveer drones a Rusia

La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU, Nancy Pelosi, dice que Irán “está cometiendo un gran error” al proveer drones a Rusia para atacar Ucrania

Associated Press
lunes 24 octubre 2022 19:27
(AP)

La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, declaró el lunes que Irán “está cometiendo un gran error” al proveer drones a Rusia para atacar Ucrania.

“Llevamos tiempo tratando de llegar a un acuerdo nuclear con Irán para hacer del mundo un lugar más seguro, y ellos van y ayudan a los rusos haciendo del mundo un lugar menos seguro”, declaró Pelosi en Zagreb, Croacia.

Estados Unidos y sus aliados han acusado a Rusia de usar drones de fabricación iraní para atacar civiles y plantas eléctricas en Ucrania. Teherán niega haberlos enviado, pero las naves de singular forma triangular han sido avistadas en Ucrania.

“Primero que nada, tenemos que contrarrestar los drones”, dijo Pelosi en conferencia de prensa con el primer ministro croata, Andrej Plenkovic. “Es una tecnología peligrosa y debe ser detenida”.

Pelosi está en Croacia para asistir a un foro internacional que busca apoyar la independencia de Ucrania ante la agresión rusa.

