Pegula derrota a Azareka y es finalista en Guadalajara

Jessica Pegula derrota 7-6 (3), 6-1 a Viktoria Azarenka  y se clasifica a la final del Abierto de Guadalajara, primer torneo 1000 de la WTA que se realiza en Latinoamérica

AP Noticias
domingo 23 octubre 2022 02:12
GUADALAJARA
GUADALAJARA
(AP)

Jessica Pegula derrotó 7-6 (3), 6-1 a Viktoria Azarenka el sábado y se clasificó a la final del Abierto de Guadalajara, primer torneo de la serie WTA 1000 que se realiza en Latinoamérica.

La estadounidense Pegula, quinta del ranking de la WTA, espera a la ganadora del partido entre la griega Maria Sakkari y la checa Marie Bouzkova, que se realizaba más tarde.

La estadounidense estará jugando el domingo en la quinta final de su carrera y buscará el segundo cetro de su carrera.

Pegula arribó a 40 triunfos en el año y es la cuarta jugadora en la gira en sumar tantos desde Iga Swiatek (62), Ons Jabeur (46) y Daria Kasatkina (40).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in