Pegula derrota a Azareka y es finalista en Guadalajara
Jessica Pegula derrota 7-6 (3), 6-1 a Viktoria Azarenka y se clasifica a la final del Abierto de Guadalajara, primer torneo 1000 de la WTA que se realiza en Latinoamérica
Jessica Pegula derrotó 7-6 (3), 6-1 a Viktoria Azarenka el sábado y se clasificó a la final del Abierto de Guadalajara, primer torneo de la serie WTA 1000 que se realiza en Latinoamérica.
La estadounidense Pegula, quinta del ranking de la WTA, espera a la ganadora del partido entre la griega Maria Sakkari y la checa Marie Bouzkova, que se realizaba más tarde.
La estadounidense estará jugando el domingo en la quinta final de su carrera y buscará el segundo cetro de su carrera.
Pegula arribó a 40 triunfos en el año y es la cuarta jugadora en la gira en sumar tantos desde Iga Swiatek (62), Ons Jabeur (46) y Daria Kasatkina (40).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.