Pedro Almodóvar abandona su primera película en inglés
Pedro Almodóvar, ganador de dos Oscar de la Academia, abandonó su primera película en inglés, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” (“Manual para mujeres de la limpieza”), producida y protagonizada por Cate Blanchett
El director Pedro Almodóvar, ganador de dos Oscar de la Academia, dijo que abandonó su primera película en inglés, “A Manual for Cleaning Women” ("Manual para mujeres de la limpieza"), producida y protagonizada por Cate Blanchett.
En declaraciones a la web especializada Deadline Hollywood, Almodóvar, de 72 años, señaló que no podía asumir el compromiso.
“Ha sido una decisión muy dolorosa para mi", afirmó el cineasta. “Había soñado con trabajar con Cate durante mucho tiempo. Dirty Films ha sido muy generosa conmigo todo este tiempo y yo estaba cegado por la emoción pero, desafortunadamente, ya no se siento capaz de terminar esta película".
Dirty Films, la productora de Blanchett, no ha anunciado todavía quién sustituirá al director manchego.
El hermano y socio de Almodóvar confirmó la decisión en Twitter el miércoles.
“Pedro Almodóvar abandona el proyecto ‘Manual para mujeres de la limpieza’, que seguirá con Cate Blanchett”, escribió Agustín Almodóvar, que dirige la productora El Deseo junto a su hermano.
“A Manual for Cleaning Women” es una adaptación de la recopilación de relatos cortos homónima de la escritora estadounidense Lucia Berlin.
Entre su abultado palmarés, Almodóvar tiene dos Oscar, uno a mejor película internacional por “Todo sobre mi madre" (“All About My Mother”) y otro a mejor guion original por “Hable con ella" (“Talk To Her”). En 2020 rodó su primer cortometraje en inglés, “The Human Voice”, protagonizado por Tilda Swinton.
