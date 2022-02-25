Panthers pactan por 3 años con tight end Ian Thomas
Los Panthers de Carolina llegan a un acuerdo para contratar por tres años al tight end agente libre sin restricciones Ian Thomas, anuncia el equipo
Los Panthers de Carolina llegaron a un acuerdo para contratar por tres años al tight end agente libre sin restricciones Ian Thomas, anunció el equipo el viernes.
El trato es por 16,95 millones de dólares e incluye ocho millones garantizados, de acuerdo con una persona al tanto de la situación y la cual habló con The Associated Press a condición de mantener el anonimato porque los términos del contrato aún no han sido anunciados públicamente.
Thomas, que es considerado un sólido tight end de bloqueo, sumó 18 recepciones para 188 yardas la temporada pasada. Su año más productivo a la ofensiva fue en su campaña como novato en 2018, cuanto atrapó 36 pases para 333 yardas y dos touchdowns.
Los Panthers aún cuentan con 19 agentes libres sin restricciones.
