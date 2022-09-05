Jump to content

Panthers firman al defensive end Henry Anderson

Los Panthers de Carolina firmaron el lunes al veterano defensive end Henry Anderson para agregar más experiencia en la primera línea de la defensiva

AP Noticias
lunes 05 septiembre 2022 19:25
Los Panthers de Carolina firmaron el lunes al veterano defensive end Henry Anderson para agregar más experiencia en la primera línea de la defensiva.

El jugador de 1,98 metros y 136 kilogramos suma siete temporadas en la NFL con 170 tacleadas y 11 1/2 capturas con Indianápolis, los Jets de Nueva York y Nueva Inglaterra. Pasó la última campaña con los Patriots, en donde disputó cuatro partidos con tres tacleadas.

Anderson, de 31 años, fue seleccionado en la tercera ronda del Draft del 2015 por los Colts.

Para hacer espacio para firmar a Anderson, Carolina cortó al defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

También agregaron a dos jugadores al equipo de prácticas el lunes, el safety Marquise Blair y el receptor Preston Williams.

