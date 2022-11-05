Pacers resisten y superan a Heat

Buddy Hield anota 25 puntos, Bennedict Mathurin añade 23 y Tyrese Haliburton suma 22 para guiar a los Pacers de Indiana a un triunfo por 101-99 sobre el Heat de Miami

AP Noticias
sábado 05 noviembre 2022 02:48
(AP)

Buddy Hield anotó 25 puntos, Bennedict Mathurin añadió 23 y Tyrese Haliburton sumo 22 para guiar el viernes a los Pacers de Indiana a un triunfo por 101-99 sobre el Heat de Miami.

Haliburton agregó nueve asistencias y el mismo número de rebotes.

Tyler Herro, quien erró un triple que hubiera significado el triunfo a 1,3 segundos del final, lideró al Heat con 29 puntos. Bam Adebayo terminó con 18 unidades y Max Strus con 17.

Miami disputó su segundo encuentro consecutivo sin su líder anotador Jimmy Butler, aquejado por rigidez en la cadera.

Mathurin atinó uno de dos tiros libres, con 7,6 segundos por disputar, para poner cifras definitivas en el marcador.

Indiana atinó el 46,3% de sus tiros, mientras que Miami fue limitado a 38,3%.

