Pacers ofrecen contrato a Ayton, Suns pueden igualar oferta
Los Pacers de Indiana acuerdan fichar Deandre Ayton, un agente libre con restricciones, por cuatro años y 133 millones de dólares
Los Pacers de Indiana quieren fichar a Deandre Ayton, un agente libre con restricciones, por cuatro años y 133 millones de dólares, y los Suns de Phoenix tendrán dos días para igualar la oferta o perderán al pívot que fue su primera selección del draft en 2018.
Billy Duffy, uno de los agentes de Ayton, confirmó la oferta de los Pacers a The Associated Press. ESPN reportó primero sobre la oferta.
Ayton quiere dejar al equipo que se resistió a pagarle un salario máximo.
