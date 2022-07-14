Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pacers ofrecen contrato a Ayton, Suns pueden igualar oferta

Los Pacers de Indiana acuerdan fichar Deandre Ayton, un agente libre con restricciones, por cuatro años y 133 millones de dólares

AP Noticias
jueves 14 julio 2022 21:52
PACERS-AYTON
PACERS-AYTON
(AP)

Los Pacers de Indiana quieren fichar a Deandre Ayton, un agente libre con restricciones, por cuatro años y 133 millones de dólares, y los Suns de Phoenix tendrán dos días para igualar la oferta o perderán al pívot que fue su primera selección del draft en 2018.

Billy Duffy, uno de los agentes de Ayton, confirmó la oferta de los Pacers a The Associated Press. ESPN reportó primero sobre la oferta.

Ayton quiere dejar al equipo que se resistió a pagarle un salario máximo.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in