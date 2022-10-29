Pacers doblegan a Wizards; doble doble de Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton consigue 25 puntos y 12 asistencias, Myles Turner añade 27 unidades y los Pacers de Indiana derrotan 127-117 a os Wizards de Washington
Tyrese Haliburton consiguió 25 puntos y 12 asistencias, Myles Turner añadió 27 unidades y los Pacers de Indiana vencieron 127-117 a os Wizards de Washington el viernes.
Lloyd Pierce, asistente de los Pacers, fue el responsable del equipo debido que Rick Carlisle tenía agendado previamente un evento de su hija. Buddy Hield anotó 25 puntos por Indiana, que llegó a tener ventaja de 20 puntos tanto en el segundo como en el tercer cuarto.
Indiana desperdició poco tiempo para escaparse. Una racha de 22-2 en el primer cuarto les dio a los Pacers una ventaja de 30-15. El juego estaba 36-28 después de un largo triple de Kyle Kuzma cuando sonó la chicharra, pero los Pacers no bajaron el ritmo en el segundo periodo.
Una racha de ocho puntos seguidos puso el juego 70-50, e Indiana se fue al descanso del medio tiempo 75-60.
Un triple de Haliburton puso a Indiana al frente 80-60 temprano en el tercer periodo, antes de que los Wizards se escaparan. Produjeron suficientes jugadas defensivas para reducir la diferencia a siete puntos en el último minuto del tercer cuarto después de un triple de Anthony Gill. Los Pacers tenían una delantera de101-90 previo al último periodo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.