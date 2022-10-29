Pacers doblegan a Wizards; doble doble de Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton consigue 25 puntos y 12 asistencias, Myles Turner añade 27 unidades y los Pacers de Indiana derrotan 127-117 a os Wizards de Washington

sábado 29 octubre 2022 04:14
(AP)

Tyrese Haliburton consiguió 25 puntos y 12 asistencias, Myles Turner añadió 27 unidades y los Pacers de Indiana vencieron 127-117 a os Wizards de Washington el viernes.

Lloyd Pierce, asistente de los Pacers, fue el responsable del equipo debido que Rick Carlisle tenía agendado previamente un evento de su hija. Buddy Hield anotó 25 puntos por Indiana, que llegó a tener ventaja de 20 puntos tanto en el segundo como en el tercer cuarto.

Indiana desperdició poco tiempo para escaparse. Una racha de 22-2 en el primer cuarto les dio a los Pacers una ventaja de 30-15. El juego estaba 36-28 después de un largo triple de Kyle Kuzma cuando sonó la chicharra, pero los Pacers no bajaron el ritmo en el segundo periodo.

Una racha de ocho puntos seguidos puso el juego 70-50, e Indiana se fue al descanso del medio tiempo 75-60.

Un triple de Haliburton puso a Indiana al frente 80-60 temprano en el tercer periodo, antes de que los Wizards se escaparan. Produjeron suficientes jugadas defensivas para reducir la diferencia a siete puntos en el último minuto del tercer cuarto después de un triple de Anthony Gill. Los Pacers tenían una delantera de101-90 previo al último periodo.

