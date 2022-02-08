Oscar: "Power of the Dog" recibe 12 nominaciones, "Dune" 10
“The Power of the Dog” de Netflix encabeza la lista de nominados al Oscar con 12 menciones, seguida de cerca por la épica de ciencia ficción “Dune”, que recibió 10
“The Power of the Dog” ("El poder del perro") de Netflix encabezó el martes la lista de nominados al Oscar con 12 menciones, seguida de cerca por la épica de ciencia ficción “Dune” ("Duna"), que recibió 10. Guillermo del Toro figuró en el apartado de mejor película con “Nightmare Alley” ("El callejón de las almas perdidas"), Lin-Manuel Miranda en el de mejor canción con “Dos oruguitas" de “Encanto” y Javier Bardem y Penélope Cruz como actores protagónicos de “Being the Ricardos” ("Ser los Ricardo") y “Madres paralelas”, respectivamente.
Las nominadas a mejor película son: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up” ("No miren arriba"), “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard” ("Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora”), “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” y “West Side Story” ("Amor sin barreras").
Las nominadas a mejor actriz son, además de Cruz, Jessica Chastain por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ("Los ojos de Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman por “The Lost Daughter” ("La niña perdida"), Nicole Kidman por “Being the Ricardos” y Kristen Stewart por “Spencer”.
Por el premio al mejor actor, Bardem compite con Will Smith por “King Richard”, Benedict Cumberbatch por “The Power of the Dog”, Andrew Garfield por “Tick, Tick … Boom!” y Denzel Washington por “The Tragedy of Macbeth” ("La tragedia de Macbeth").
El premio a la mejor actriz de reparto se lo disputarán Jessie Buckley por “The Lost Daughter”, Ariana DeBose por “West Side Story”, Judi Dench por “Belfast”, Kirsten Dunst por “The Power of the Dog” y Aunjanue Ellis por “King Richard”.
El de mejor actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds por “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur por “CODA”, Kodi Smit-McPhee por “The Power of the Dog”, Jesse Plemons por “The Power of the Dog” y J.K. Simmons por “Being the Ricardos”.
