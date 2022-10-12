Jump to content

ONU exige a Rusia que dé marcha atrás con anexiones

La Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas aprueba una resolución que condena el “intento de anexión ilegal” por parte de Rusia de cuatro regiones ucranianas y exige que Moscú revierta de inmediato sus acciones

AP Noticias
miércoles 12 octubre 2022 21:43
UCRANIA-GUERRA-ONU
La Asamblea General de Naciones Unidas aprobó el miércoles una resolución que condena el “intento de anexión ilegal” de cuatro regiones ucranianas por parte de Rusia y exige que Moscú dé marcha atrás de inmediato a sus acciones.

La votación entre los 193 miembros del organismo mundial fue de 143 a favor por cinco en contra con 35 abstenciones, el respaldo más firme de la Asamblea General a Ucrania y en contra de Rusia entre las cuatro resoluciones que se han aprobado desde que las fuerzas rusas invadieron a su vecino el 24 de febrero.

Las naciones de Occidente realizaron intensas labores de cabildeo previas a la votación, mientras que Siria, aliado de Rusia, advirtió sobre los riesgos de aislar a Moscú.

