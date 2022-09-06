Ohtani y Trout impulsan a Angelinos, blanquean 10-0 a Tigres
Shohei Ohtani tiene su sexto juego de varios jonrones esta temporada, Mike Trout también se vuela la barda, el venezolano José Suárez lanza pelota de tres hits en siete innings y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles aplastan 10-0 a los maltrechos Tigres de Detroit
Shohei Ohtani tuvo su sexto juego de varios jonrones esta temporada, Mike Trout también se voló la barda, el venezolano José Suárez lanzó pelota de tres hits en siete innings, y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles aplastaron el lunes 10-0 a los maltrechos Tigres de Detroit.
Luis Rengifo batió un récord personal con cuatro hits y remolcó una carrera para los Angelinos, que tuvieron su segunda mayor ofensiva de la temporada con 16 hits.
Fue el séptimo juego del año con jonrones de los dos ases de los Angelinos. El bambinazo de Trout a la grada izquierda fue su 30mo de la temporada.
Suárez (6-6) ponchó a siete y ganó su segunda apertura seguida. La derrota fue al registro de Tyler Alexander (3-9), que admitió siete carreras -seis limpias- y 10 hits en 4 innings y un tercio.
Por los Tigres, los puertorriqueños Willi Castro de 4-1; Javier Báez de 3-0. Los venezolanos Harold Castro de 4-1; Víctor Reyes de 3-1.
Por los Angelinos, el venezolano Lusi Rengifo de 5-4 con dos anotadas y una remolcada. El dominicano Magneuris Sierra de 1-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.