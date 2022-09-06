Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ohtani y Trout impulsan a Angelinos, blanquean 10-0 a Tigres

Shohei Ohtani tiene su sexto juego de varios jonrones esta temporada, Mike Trout también se vuela la barda, el venezolano José Suárez lanza pelota de tres hits en siete innings y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles aplastan 10-0 a los maltrechos Tigres de Detroit

AP Noticias
martes 06 septiembre 2022 06:08
TIGRES-ANGELINOS
TIGRES-ANGELINOS
(AP)

Shohei Ohtani tuvo su sexto juego de varios jonrones esta temporada, Mike Trout también se voló la barda, el venezolano José Suárez lanzó pelota de tres hits en siete innings, y los Angelinos de Los Ángeles aplastaron el lunes 10-0 a los maltrechos Tigres de Detroit.

Luis Rengifo batió un récord personal con cuatro hits y remolcó una carrera para los Angelinos, que tuvieron su segunda mayor ofensiva de la temporada con 16 hits.

Fue el séptimo juego del año con jonrones de los dos ases de los Angelinos. El bambinazo de Trout a la grada izquierda fue su 30mo de la temporada.

Suárez (6-6) ponchó a siete y ganó su segunda apertura seguida. La derrota fue al registro de Tyler Alexander (3-9), que admitió siete carreras -seis limpias- y 10 hits en 4 innings y un tercio.

Por los Tigres, los puertorriqueños Willi Castro de 4-1; Javier Báez de 3-0. Los venezolanos Harold Castro de 4-1; Víctor Reyes de 3-1.

Relacionados

Por los Angelinos, el venezolano Lusi Rengifo de 5-4 con dos anotadas y una remolcada. El dominicano Magneuris Sierra de 1-0.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in