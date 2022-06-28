Ofensiva de los Rangers explota en triunfo sobre Reales
Mitch Garver y Kole Calhoun terminan con dos imparables, dos impulsadas y dos anotadas cada uno para encaminar a los Rangers de Texas a un triunfo 10-4 sobre los Reales de Kansas City
Mitch Garver y Kole Calhoun terminaron con dos imparables, dos impulsadas y dos anotadas cada uno para encaminar a los Rangers de Texas a un triunfo el lunes 10-4 sobre los Reales de Kansas City.
Las dos producidas de Garver fueron gracias a su octavo jonrón de la temporada, un tablazo en la quinta entrada.
El venezolano Martín Pérez (6-2) tuvo un inicio titubeante pero logró tranquilizarse y se llevó la victoria al admitir cuatro carreras y siete hits. Regaló dos bases por bolas y ponchó a seis enemigos.
Kris Bubic (1-5) cargó con la derrota. Concedió siete anotaciones, cinco de ellas limpias, en apenas cuatro entradas y dos tercios de labor.
Por los Rangers, el dominicano Leody Taveras de 5-2 con dos producidas y una anotada. El cubano Adolis García de 5-1 con una impulsada y una anotada.
Por los Reales, el puertorriqueño Emmanuel Rivera de 4-1 con una anotada. El venezolano Edward Olivares de 4-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.