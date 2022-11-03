Norcorea dispara cuatro misiles al mar

Corea del Norte dispara otro misil al mar, con lo que el total para el día asciende a cuatro

Kim Tong-Hyung,Mari Yamaguchi
jueves 03 noviembre 2022 13:20
COREAS-ANÁLISIS
COREAS-ANÁLISIS
(AP)

Corea del Norte disparó otro misil al mar el jueves, informó el gobierno japonés, con lo que el total para el día asciende a cuatro.

El lanzamiento ocurrió una hora después de que el gobierno norcoreano amenazó con tomar represalia por la decisión de Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos de extender maniobras militares como respuesta a las pruebas bélicas norcoreanas.

El despacho del primer ministro japonés indicó que al parecer se trató de un misil balístico, pero no difundió los detalles de vuelo.

Poco antes, Corea del Norte lanzó un misil balístico intercontinental y dos misiles de corto alcance al mar, lo que se suma a una serie reciente de pruebas. El lanzamiento del misil balístico provocó alarmas y la suspensión de servicios de trenes en el norte de Japón.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in