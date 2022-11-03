Norcorea dispara cuatro misiles al mar
Corea del Norte dispara otro misil al mar, con lo que el total para el día asciende a cuatro
Corea del Norte disparó otro misil al mar el jueves, informó el gobierno japonés, con lo que el total para el día asciende a cuatro.
El lanzamiento ocurrió una hora después de que el gobierno norcoreano amenazó con tomar represalia por la decisión de Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos de extender maniobras militares como respuesta a las pruebas bélicas norcoreanas.
El despacho del primer ministro japonés indicó que al parecer se trató de un misil balístico, pero no difundió los detalles de vuelo.
Poco antes, Corea del Norte lanzó un misil balístico intercontinental y dos misiles de corto alcance al mar, lo que se suma a una serie reciente de pruebas. El lanzamiento del misil balístico provocó alarmas y la suspensión de servicios de trenes en el norte de Japón.
