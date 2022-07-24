Jump to content

‘Nope’ domina la taquilla en EEUU

La película de suspenso sobre OVNIS “Nope” fue la más taquillera en Estados Unidos al debutar este fin de semana, con un recaudo de 44 millones de dólares

AP Noticias
domingo 24 julio 2022 17:11
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
(AP)

La película de suspenso sobre OVNIS “Nope” fue la más taquillera en Estados Unidos al debutar este fin de semana, con un recaudo de 44 millones de dólares, informó el domingo Universal Pictures.

Si bien no iguala a los 71 millones que recaudó “Us” en su debut, es una cifra impresionante para un filme original de clasificación para adultos. Se estrenó en 3.785 salas en Estados Unidos y Canadá.

Las reseñas han sido mayormente positivas para “Nope” protagonizada por Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer y Steven Yeun. Tiene un 83% en Rotten Tomatoes.

Empezó bien el fin de semana con un preestreno de 6,4 millones de dólares el jueves. Para fines del viernes había acumulado 19,3 millones.

“Nope” tumbó a “Thor: Love and Thunder”, que bajó a segundo lugar con 22,1 millones de dólares para un total de 598,2 millones.

De tercera quedó “Minions: The Rise of Gru” con 17,7 millones de dólares en su cuarto fin de semana en los teatros. La cifra animada lleva un total global de 640,3 millones.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” sufrió una modesta disminución en su segundo fin de semana, con 10,3 millones de dólares al exhibirse en 3.650 salas. Lleva un total de 38,3 millones a nivel nacional.

“Top Gun: Maverick” va de quinta en su noveno fin de semana con 10 millones de dólares y un total de 635,6 millones.

En su exhibición limitada, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” continuó su expansión y recaudó 846.950 dólares en 590 teatros.

Lindsey Bahr en Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

