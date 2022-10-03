Nobel de Medicina premia hallazgos sobre la evolución humana
El científico sueco Svante Pääbo ganó el premio Nobel de Medicina de este año por sus descubrimientos sobre la evolución humana.
Thomas Perlmann, secretario del Comité del Nobel, anunció el ganador el lunes en el Instituto Karolinska en Estocolmo, Suecia.
El premio daba inicio a una semana de galardones. El martes se anunciaría el ganador en la categoría de Física, el miércoles el de Química y el de Literatura el jueves. El Nobel de la Paz de 2022 se anunciaría el viernes, y el de Economía el 10 de octubre.10.
