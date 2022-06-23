Nike saldrá por completo de Rusia tras suspender operaciones
La firma de ropa deportiva, Nike, cerrará por completo sus operaciones en Rusia, sumándose con ello a otras empresas internacionales que se han replegado del país tras su invasión a Ucrania
Nike dejará de operar en Rusia, sumándose así a otras firmas internacionales que se han retirado del país tras la invasión a Ucrania.
Hace tres meses, Nike Inc. suspendió las operaciones en todas las tiendas de su propiedad y administradas por la empresa en Rusia, pero, al igual que otras grandes empresas, ha tratado de evitar que los empleados se vean expuestos a penurias durante una retirada definitiva.
El periódico ruso Vedomosti informó el mes pasado que Nike había puesto fin a su relación con Inventive Retail Group, su principal franquiciado en el país.
“Nuestra prioridad es asegurarnos de apoyar plenamente a nuestros empleados mientras reducimos nuestras operaciones de forma responsable durante los próximos meses”, indicó el jueves el fabricante de ropa deportiva.
Tras suspender sus operaciones, McDonald’s y Starbucks también se han retirado por completo de Rusia en las últimas semanas.
