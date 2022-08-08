Jump to content

Nicki Minaj recibirá el premio Video Vanguard de MTV

Nicki Minaj recibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales este mes, uniéndose a luminarias de la música galardonadas previamente como Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez y Missy Elliott

AP Noticias
lunes 08 agosto 2022 18:04

Nicki Minaj recibirá el premio Video Vanguard de MTV

PREMIOS MTV-NICKI MINAJ

Nicki Minaj recibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales este mes, uniéndose a luminarias de la música galardonadas previamente como Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez y Missy Elliott.

Minaj, ganadora de cinco Premios MTV por éxitos como “Anaconda”, “Chun-Li” y “Hot Girl Summer”, recibirá el honor y actuará en la ceremonia del 28 de agosto en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.

“Nicki ha roto barreras para las mujeres en el hip hop con su versatilidad y arte creativo”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, director de contenido musical de Paramount+ y presidente de música, talento musical, programación y eventos de Paramount. “Ha cambiado la industria de la música y ha consolidado su estatus como una superestrella mundial con su atractivo ‘crossover’, un estilo que desafía los géneros y siendo imperturbablemente ‘Nicki’”.

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X y Kendrick Lamar son los principales nominados a los Premios MTV con siete nominaciones cada uno. Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles y Lizzo competirán por el premio al artista del año.

Styles y Doja Cat cuentan con seis nominaciones con seis cada uno, seguidos de Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift y The Weeknd, con cinco cada cual.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

Also performing will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. More acts will be announced soon.

