Nicki Minaj recibirá el premio Video Vanguard de MTV

Nicki Minaj recibirá el premio Video Vanguard en los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales este mes, uniéndose a luminarias de la música galardonadas previamente como Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez y Missy Elliott.

Minaj, ganadora de cinco Premios MTV por éxitos como “Anaconda”, “Chun-Li” y “Hot Girl Summer”, recibirá el honor y actuará en la ceremonia del 28 de agosto en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey.

“Nicki ha roto barreras para las mujeres en el hip hop con su versatilidad y arte creativo”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, director de contenido musical de Paramount+ y presidente de música, talento musical, programación y eventos de Paramount. “Ha cambiado la industria de la música y ha consolidado su estatus como una superestrella mundial con su atractivo ‘crossover’, un estilo que desafía los géneros y siendo imperturbablemente ‘Nicki’”.

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X y Kendrick Lamar son los principales nominados a los Premios MTV con siete nominaciones cada uno. Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles y Lizzo competirán por el premio al artista del año.

Styles y Doja Cat cuentan con seis nominaciones con seis cada uno, seguidos de Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift y The Weeknd, con cinco cada cual.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

Also performing will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. More acts will be announced soon.