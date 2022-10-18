Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New York City FC avanza a las semifinales en la MLS

Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez y Heber anotan en la segunda mitad y el New York City FC supera 3-0 a Miami en el Citi Field

AP Noticias
martes 18 octubre 2022 04:08
MLS-PLAYOFFS
MLS-PLAYOFFS
(AP)

Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez y Heber anotaron en la segunda mitad y el New York City FC superó 3-0 a Miami el lunes en el Citi Field.

El NYCFC, los campeones reinantes de la MLS, avanza para jugar en Montreal el domingo en las semifinales de la Conferencia Este.

Pereira abrió el marcador a los 63 minutos y Moralez amplió la ventaja seis minutos después. Pereira quedó libre en una escapada y Santiago Rodríguez lo encontró para que rematara con tranquilidad por encima del travesaño. Rodríguez también dio una asistencia de tacón en el gol de Moralez.

Heber aprovechó un mal pase en el agregado de la segunda mitad y anotó en una portería vacía.

El partido se había fijado originalmente en el Red Bull Arena de Harrison, Nueva Jersey, sede del rival de NYC en la MLS. Pero el Citi Field quedó disponible cuando los Mets perdieron su serie de comodines ante San Diego.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in