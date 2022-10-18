New York City FC avanza a las semifinales en la MLS
Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez y Heber anotan en la segunda mitad y el New York City FC supera 3-0 a Miami en el Citi Field
Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez y Heber anotaron en la segunda mitad y el New York City FC superó 3-0 a Miami el lunes en el Citi Field.
El NYCFC, los campeones reinantes de la MLS, avanza para jugar en Montreal el domingo en las semifinales de la Conferencia Este.
Pereira abrió el marcador a los 63 minutos y Moralez amplió la ventaja seis minutos después. Pereira quedó libre en una escapada y Santiago Rodríguez lo encontró para que rematara con tranquilidad por encima del travesaño. Rodríguez también dio una asistencia de tacón en el gol de Moralez.
Heber aprovechó un mal pase en el agregado de la segunda mitad y anotó en una portería vacía.
El partido se había fijado originalmente en el Red Bull Arena de Harrison, Nueva Jersey, sede del rival de NYC en la MLS. Pero el Citi Field quedó disponible cuando los Mets perdieron su serie de comodines ante San Diego.
