Neuer admite que tuvo cáncer de piel y que fue operado
El portero del Bayern Munich y de la selección alemana Manuel Neuer revela en un video anunciando su línea de cuidado de piel que anteriormente se sometió a un tratamiento por cáncer de piel y fue operado
El portero del Bayern Munich y de la selección alemana Manuel Neuer reveló el miércoles que anteriormente se sometió a un tratamiento por cáncer de piel y fue operado.
Neuer indicó que tiene una cicatriz cerca de nariz y que se “tuvo que operar ahí tres veces y tuve cáncer de piel ahí”, en un video para anunciar el lanzamiento de su línea de cuidado de piel junto a la tenista exnúmero uno del mundo Angelique Kerber.
Neuer no dijo cuándo se sometió a la cirugía. El año pasado fue pisto portando un banda sobre el área afectada.
Antes de la Copa Mundial Neuer, de 36 años, no ha jugado desde el 8 de octubre debido a un problema en el hombro. El Bayern indicó que podría volver el sábado cuando enfrenten al Hertha Berlín.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.