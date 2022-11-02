Neuer admite que tuvo cáncer de piel y que fue operado

El portero del Bayern Munich y de la selección alemana Manuel Neuer revela en un video anunciando su línea de cuidado de piel que anteriormente se sometió a un tratamiento por cáncer de piel y fue operado

AP Noticias
miércoles 02 noviembre 2022 14:52
(AP)

El portero del Bayern Munich y de la selección alemana Manuel Neuer reveló el miércoles que anteriormente se sometió a un tratamiento por cáncer de piel y fue operado.

Neuer indicó que tiene una cicatriz cerca de nariz y que se “tuvo que operar ahí tres veces y tuve cáncer de piel ahí”, en un video para anunciar el lanzamiento de su línea de cuidado de piel junto a la tenista exnúmero uno del mundo Angelique Kerber.

Neuer no dijo cuándo se sometió a la cirugía. El año pasado fue pisto portando un banda sobre el área afectada.

Antes de la Copa Mundial Neuer, de 36 años, no ha jugado desde el 8 de octubre debido a un problema en el hombro. El Bayern indicó que podría volver el sábado cuando enfrenten al Hertha Berlín.

