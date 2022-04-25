NBA multa a Gobert por uso de lenguaje soez en entrevista
La NBA impone una multa de 25.000 dólares al pívot Rudy Gobert, del Jazz de Utah, por usar lenguaje soez durante una entrevista por televisión luego del triunfo sobre Dallas
La NBA impuso el domingo una multa de 25.000 dólares al pívot Rudy Gobert, del Jazz de Utah, por usar lenguaje soez durante una entrevista por televisión.
Gobert hizo el comentario el sábado luego de clavar un pase bombeado de Donovan Mitchell para que el Jazz se fuera arriba a 11 segundos del final en la victoria de 100-99 sobre los Mavericks de Dallas. Con el resultado, Utah empató 2-2 la serie de primera ronda de la Conferencia Oeste de la NBA.
Posteriormente, a Gobert se le preguntó sobre lo que el Jazz puede lograr en los playoffs y respondió con un insulto.
