Naufragio en río en Pakistán deja al menos 20 muertos
Naufraga en Pakistán un barco que transportaba a casi 100 personas que iban a una boda, dejando al menos 20 mujeres y niños muertos
Un barco que transportaba a casi 100 personas que iban a una boda naufragó el lunes en el río Indo en la provincia oriental de Punjab, dejando al menos 20 mujeres y niños muertos, dijeron funcionarios en Pakistán.
El incidente ocurrió en el distrito de Sadiqabad, a unos 350 kilómetros (210 millas) al sur de Multan, una de las principales ciudades de Punjab, dijo un alto funcionario del gobierno.
Saleem Assi dijo que al menos 65 personas, incluido el novio, fueron rescatadas y que casi dos docenas de personas, incluidos niños, siguen desaparecidas. Según información inicial, entre 90 y 100 personas iban a bordo.
Assi agregó que la causa del accidente no se conoció de inmediato, pero aparentemente el barco estaba abarrotado. Dijo que lamentablemente todos aquellos cuyos cuerpos fueron recuperados por los rescatistas eran mujeres y niños.
En un comunicado, el primer ministro Shahbaz Sharif expresó sus condolencias por el incidente y pidió a las autoridades que hagan todo lo posible para rescatar a los pasajeros que aún están desaparecidos.
Tales accidentes son comunes en Pakistán, donde los botes de madera desvencijados se utilizan a menudo para transportar bienes y personas en ríos y lagos. La mayoría opera sin chalecos salvavidas.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.