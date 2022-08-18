Napoli adquiere a Giovanni Simeone, cedido por Verona
El Napoli oficializa la adquisición del delantero argentino Giovanni Simeone, cedido a préstamo por Hellas Verona
El Napoli oficializó el jueves la adquisición del delantero argentino Giovanni Simeone, cedido a préstamo por Hellas Verona.
Simeone, de 27 años, es el hijo del técnico del Atlético de Madrid, Diego Simeone. Ya tomó parte de su primer entrenamiento con el club del sur de Italia.
Los napolitanos tendrán la opción de fichar a Simeone de forma permanente al final de la temporada.
Simeone anotó 17 goles en 35 partidos con Verona la pasada temporada. Llegó cedido de Cagliari y el club le ató con un contrato de cuatro años que firmó recién en junio.
También ha militado con Fiorentina y Genoa en la Serie A tras llegar a Italia procedente de Argentina en 2016.
Uno de los candidatos al título de la liga italiana, el Napoli inició la temporada con una contundente victoria 5-2 sobre Verona el lunes. Simeone no estuvo en la convocatoria para el compromiso contra Verona.
El recién fichado Khvicha Kvaratskhelia se destacó al marcar un gol y dar un asistencia.
El Napoli quedó tercero la pasada temporada pero suscita dudas sobre su potencial tras dejar partir a tres figuras clave: el capitán Lorenzo Insigne, el goleador histórico Dries Mertens y el zaguero Kalidou Koulibaly.
Diego Simeone fue jugador en la Serie A con Pisa, Inter de Milán y Lazio, saliendo campeón con los últimos en 2000.
