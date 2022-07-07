Nadal se retira de Wimbledon por lesión, Kyrgios a la final
Rafael Nadal se retira del torneo de Wimbledon un día antes de disputar las semifinales debido al desgarro de un músculo abdominal
Rafael Nadal se retiró del torneo de Wimbledon un día antes de disputar las semifinales debido al desgarro de un músculo abdominal.
“Por desgracia, como se lo imaginarán, si estoy aquí, es porque tengo que retirarme del torneo", dijo el astro español durante una rueda de prensa en el All England Club el jueves.
El dueño de 22 títulos de Grand Slam tenía previsto enfrentar a Nick Kyrgios por una plaza en la final el viernes.
Kyrgios avanzó a su primera final en una de las cuatro grandes citas del tenis. El australiano se medirá contra Novak Djokovic o Cam Norrie por el campeonato el domingo.
Nadal dijo que la lesión que padece tiene un riesgo importante de empeorar y que lo prudente era renunciar a la semifinal para no comprometer "lo que me queda de carrera”.
