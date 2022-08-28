Myers batea jonrón y Padres superan a Reales
Wil Myers sacude un jonrón de dos anotaciones ante su equipo anterior, Yu Darvish se recupera tras un inicio tormentoso y los Padres de San Diego superan 4-3 a los Reales de Kansas City
Wil Myers sacudió un jonrón de dos anotaciones ante su equipo anterior, Yu Darvish se recuperó tras un inicio tormentoso a y los Padres de San Diego superaron el sábado 4-3 a los Reales de Kansas City.
Luego de quedar en desventaja por 3-0 en el primer inning, los Padres tomaron la ventaja en el tercero y la pudieron conservar. Myers bateó su cuadrangular en el segundo acto y San Diego se colocó en ventaja un inning después, con sencillos productores de Manny Machado y Brandon Drury.
Darvish (11-7) toleró tres carreras y cinco hits en siete innings. Recetó seis ponches y dio un par de boletos. El derecho ha laborado al menos seis episodios en 22 de sus 24 aperturas, la mayor cifra en la Liga Nacional.
Nick Martínez sacó tres outs para llegar a seis salvamentos.
El tropiezo fue para Daniel Lynch (4-9), quien igualó la peor marca de su vida, al permitir nueve hits en cinco innings. Recibió cuatro carreras limpias, entregó un boleto y repartió seis ponches.
Por los Padres, los dominicanos Juan Soto de 4-2 con una anotada, Manny Machado de 4-2. El venezolano José Azocar de 2-1 con una anotada.
Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 4-1 con una anotada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.