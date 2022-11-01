Musk luce disfraz en fiesta de Halloween en Nueva York

Elon Musk no dejó que las responsabilidades de convertirse en director general de una tercera compañía grande redujesen su espíritu de Halloween este año

Associated Press
martes 01 noviembre 2022 17:27
MUSK-HALLOWEEN
MUSK-HALLOWEEN
(AP)

Elon Musk no dejó que las responsabilidades de convertirse en director general de una tercera compañía grande redujesen su espíritu de Halloween este año.

Poco después de completar un acuerdo de 44.000 millones de dólares para adquirir Twitter, Musk acudió a una fiesta en Nueva York disfrazado de “Devil’s Champion” junto con su madre, Maye Musk.

El lunes por la noche, Musk participó en la fiesta anual de Halloween de la modelo Heidi Klum en el Lower East Sude de Manhattan.

AbracadabraNYC, una tienda de Nueva York que vende el disfraz en internet, muestra un precio de 7.500 dólares.

El hombre más rico del mundo y director general de Tesla, SpaceX y ahora Twitter, estuvo trabado en una amarga pelea legal tras tratar de salirse de un acuerdo para adquirir la plataforma de redes sociales.

Relacionados

Musk ha prometido grandes cambios en Twitter, incluyendo la posibilidad de cobrar a los usuarios verificados de la red un honorario mensual. La idea fue recibida con desdén esta semana por algunos tuiteros prolíficos, incluyendo el novelista de horror Stephen King.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in