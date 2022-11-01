Musk luce disfraz en fiesta de Halloween en Nueva York
Elon Musk no dejó que las responsabilidades de convertirse en director general de una tercera compañía grande redujesen su espíritu de Halloween este año
Elon Musk no dejó que las responsabilidades de convertirse en director general de una tercera compañía grande redujesen su espíritu de Halloween este año.
Poco después de completar un acuerdo de 44.000 millones de dólares para adquirir Twitter, Musk acudió a una fiesta en Nueva York disfrazado de “Devil’s Champion” junto con su madre, Maye Musk.
El lunes por la noche, Musk participó en la fiesta anual de Halloween de la modelo Heidi Klum en el Lower East Sude de Manhattan.
AbracadabraNYC, una tienda de Nueva York que vende el disfraz en internet, muestra un precio de 7.500 dólares.
El hombre más rico del mundo y director general de Tesla, SpaceX y ahora Twitter, estuvo trabado en una amarga pelea legal tras tratar de salirse de un acuerdo para adquirir la plataforma de redes sociales.
Musk ha prometido grandes cambios en Twitter, incluyendo la posibilidad de cobrar a los usuarios verificados de la red un honorario mensual. La idea fue recibida con desdén esta semana por algunos tuiteros prolíficos, incluyendo el novelista de horror Stephen King.
