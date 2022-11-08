Musetti arranca fuerte en el Next Gen de la ATP

Lorenzo Musetti, el favorito del torneo, arranca con el pie derecho al derrotar 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 al taiwanés Tseng Chun-hsin

AP Noticias
martes 08 noviembre 2022 22:23
ATP NEXT GEN
(AP)

Lorenzo Musetti, el favorito del torneo, arrancó con el pie derecho al derrotar el martes 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 al taiwanés Tseng Chun-hsin.

Musetti es el jugador con el ranking más alto en el torneo de fin de temporada que convoca a los mejores tenistas Sub21. Quedó así luego que el danés Holger Rune, flamante campeón del Masters de París, se retiró para ser suplente en la Copa Masters de la ATP.

Como número 23 del escalafón, Musetti también es el único jugador del elenco de ocho jugadores que se encuentra dentro de los 40 primeros del ranking.

También el martes, el checo Jiri Lehecka venció al italiano Francesco Passaro por 4-1, 4-3 (7), 4-1; y el estadounidense Brandon Nakashima derrotó a Matteo Arnaldi por 2-4, 4-3 (7), 4-3 (4), 3-4 (4), 4-2.

Esta es la quinta edición del torneo, con sets más cortos y otros cambios de formato.

Entre las nuevas reglas para esta edición no se podrán cambiar de lados tras el primer juego de cad set y apenas una pausa por set al cabo de tres juegos; un cronómetro de 15 segundos tras un ace y doble faltas; y coaching si el oponente está recibiendo asistencia médica o fue el baño.

