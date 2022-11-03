Murray anota 36 puntos; Hawks doblegan a Knicks

Dejounte Murray anota 36 puntos, la mayor cifra en su carrera, y los Hawks de Atlanta se recuperan de un déficit de 23 puntos para doblegar 112-99 a los Knicks de Nueva York

AP Noticias
jueves 03 noviembre 2022 02:31
HAWKS-KNICKS
(AP)

Dejounte Murray anotó 36 puntos, la mayor cifra en su carrera, y los Hawks de Atlanta se recuperaron de un déficit de 23 unidades para doblegar el miércoles 112-99 a los Knicks de Nueva York.

Trae Young añadió 17 puntos pese a perderse parte de la segunda mitad por un golpe en el ojo izquierdo, antes de volver con gafas protectoras, cuando restaban 7:04 minutos del partido.

De'Andre Hunter finalizó con 21 puntos y Josh Collins agregó 12, además de atrapar 13 rebotes por Atlanta.

Jalen Brunson sumó 20 unidades por los Knicks. RJ Barrett añadió 19 y Julius Randle finalizó con 14.

Nueva York se fue al descanso con una ventaja de 65-57.

