Murray anota 36 puntos; Hawks doblegan a Knicks
Dejounte Murray anota 36 puntos, la mayor cifra en su carrera, y los Hawks de Atlanta se recuperan de un déficit de 23 puntos para doblegar 112-99 a los Knicks de Nueva York
Dejounte Murray anotó 36 puntos, la mayor cifra en su carrera, y los Hawks de Atlanta se recuperaron de un déficit de 23 unidades para doblegar el miércoles 112-99 a los Knicks de Nueva York.
Trae Young añadió 17 puntos pese a perderse parte de la segunda mitad por un golpe en el ojo izquierdo, antes de volver con gafas protectoras, cuando restaban 7:04 minutos del partido.
De'Andre Hunter finalizó con 21 puntos y Josh Collins agregó 12, además de atrapar 13 rebotes por Atlanta.
Jalen Brunson sumó 20 unidades por los Knicks. RJ Barrett añadió 19 y Julius Randle finalizó con 14.
Nueva York se fue al descanso con una ventaja de 65-57.
