Muncy y Betts batean vuelacercas; Dodgers hilan 12mo triunfo
Max Muncy dispara un jonrón y produce cuatro carreras por los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, quienes extienden su racha victoriosa a 12 juegos al triturar 13-3 a los Reales de Kansas City
Max Muncy disparó un jonrón y produjo cuatro carreras por los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, quienes extendieron su racha victoriosa a 12 juegos al triturar el sábado 13-3 a los Reales de Kansas City.
Mookie Betts llegó a 26 vuelacercas, para liderar a los Dodgers en esta campaña. Muncy se fue de 5-4, incluido su 14to cuadrangular de la temporada, un leñazo de dos vueltas por todo el bosque derecho en el cuarto inning.
Betts inauguró el juego con un jonrón, como parte de un racimo de cinco anotaciones en la primera entrada.
Andrew Heaney permitió dos carreras y repartió tres ponches en tres innings. Los relevistas Caleb Ferguson, Chris Martin, Phil Bickford (2-1) y Reyes Moronta limitaron a Kansas City a una carrera.
Las 12 victorias consecutivas de los Dodgers constituyen la tercera mayor racha en las Grandes Ligas durante esta campaña. La última vez que Los Ángeles hilvanó 12 triunfos fue en 1976.
Seis Dodgers batearon vuelacercas, incluidos Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith y Gavin Lux.
Brad Keller (6-13) admitió ocho carreras en tres innings de pesadilla.
Por los Dodgers, el dominicano Hanser Alberto de 2-0.
Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 4-1.
