Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Muncy y Betts batean vuelacercas; Dodgers hilan 12mo triunfo

Max Muncy dispara un jonrón y produce cuatro carreras por los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, quienes extienden su racha victoriosa a 12 juegos al triturar 13-3 a los Reales de Kansas City

AP Noticias
domingo 14 agosto 2022 04:32
DODGERS-REALES
DODGERS-REALES
(AP)

Max Muncy disparó un jonrón y produjo cuatro carreras por los Dodgers de Los Ángeles, quienes extendieron su racha victoriosa a 12 juegos al triturar el sábado 13-3 a los Reales de Kansas City.

Mookie Betts llegó a 26 vuelacercas, para liderar a los Dodgers en esta campaña. Muncy se fue de 5-4, incluido su 14to cuadrangular de la temporada, un leñazo de dos vueltas por todo el bosque derecho en el cuarto inning.

Betts inauguró el juego con un jonrón, como parte de un racimo de cinco anotaciones en la primera entrada.

Andrew Heaney permitió dos carreras y repartió tres ponches en tres innings. Los relevistas Caleb Ferguson, Chris Martin, Phil Bickford (2-1) y Reyes Moronta limitaron a Kansas City a una carrera.

Las 12 victorias consecutivas de los Dodgers constituyen la tercera mayor racha en las Grandes Ligas durante esta campaña. La última vez que Los Ángeles hilvanó 12 triunfos fue en 1976.

Relacionados

Seis Dodgers batearon vuelacercas, incluidos Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith y Gavin Lux.

Brad Keller (6-13) admitió ocho carreras en tres innings de pesadilla.

Por los Dodgers, el dominicano Hanser Alberto de 2-0.

Por los Reales, el venezolano Salvador Pérez de 4-1.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in